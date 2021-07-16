Submit a Tip
Man arrested after standoff with deputies in Marlboro County

Donald Robin Lee
Donald Robin Lee(Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WALLACE, S.C. (WMBF) - A man is in custody after a standoff with deputies in part of the Pee Dee.

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office says 57-year-old Donald Robin Lee was arrested after the incident, which lasted around three hours in the Wallace area.

According to information from the sheriff’s office, detectives arrived at a home on Billy Wallace Road to execute a search warrant on the property. Lee had also been wanted on outstanding warrants out of Orangeburg.

Lee was found to be armed with a sawed-off shotgun but eventually surrendered to authorities without incident.

He’s charged with resisting arrest, unlawful possession of a sawed-off shotgun as well as possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony.

Authorities said Lee is being held at the Marlboro County Detention Center, where he awaits a bond hearing.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

