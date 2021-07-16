Submit a Tip
Furry Friends Friday: Dog Dock Diving at A Dog’s Way Inn

By Danyel Detomo
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) -A Dog’s Way Inlet Flyers is hosting the dog dock diving qualifiers this weekend, July 16th-18th at A Dog’s Way Inn.

Dog Dock Diving is a sport where dogs jump to get their favorite toy midair and land in a 45′ pool. This is a North America Dock Diving sanctioned qualifier event.

Admission is free all weekend and the event starts at 8:00am and goes until 4:00pm.

We learned all about this awesome sport!

Judge at Dog Dock Diving Qualifiers
A look at the dog dock diving action
