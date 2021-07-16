Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Fitness Fun with Derrion: Big Air Trampoline Park

By Derrion Henderson
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Beast Ninja joined us for another fitness fun Friday and this time we headed over to Big Air Trampoline Park!

Big Air has some awesome attractions and you get a good workout in while trying them out. They have the ninja course, dodgeball, battle over the foam pit and so much more.

Let’s have some fun and see what this place is all about!

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach police responded Thursday to reports of a barricaded person at the Yachtsman...
Suspect to face charges after barricading inside Myrtle Beach hotel room
The Washington County Sheriff's Office investigated a drowning near Bismarck on New Year's Day....
Man who drowned in Myrtle Beach identified as Ohio coach, teacher
A number of Horry County officers were serving a search warrant Thursday afternoon in Socastee.
Horry County criminal investigation members serving warrant in Socastee, officials say
Left to right: Sanadin Elrayes, Theodore Bye III, Charles Spillane
Federal grand jury indicts 3 Horry County men in child sex trafficking, exploitation case
Johnny Gardner
Documents: Horry County Council chairman admits to Ethics Act violations

Latest News

gst
Furry Friends Friday: Dog Dock Diving at A Dog’s Way Inn
gst
Judge at Dog Dock Diving Qualifiers
gst
A look at the dog dock diving action
Happie dog at Dock Diving Finals
Happie Dog at Dock Diving Qualifiers