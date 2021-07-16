FIRST ALERT: Daily storms, miserable humidity and plenty of sunshine

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The dog days of summer continue with daily storm chances, high humidity and plenty of sunshine for those weekend plans.

Highs climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s with another round of afternoon showers & storms at 30% today. (WMBF)

High pressure parked over the Atlantic will provide a non-stop supply of warmth and humidity through the next several days. Highs today will climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s with the heat index climbing to 95-100 through the afternoon. Once again, showers and storms will ramp up again this afternoon.

Highs climb to the upper 80s with the heat index climbing into the upper 90s to triple digits. (WMBF)

Not much changes for the weekend. Showers & storms will be further inland on Saturday with the best chances still across the Upstate and into North Carolina. Regardless, highs will remain identical through the weekend with a 20-30% chance of showers and storms each afternoon. The heat index will not let up with another run at 100 degrees each afternoon.

Widespread showers and storms look likely to start next week. (WMBF)

As we look ahead to next week, we want to give you the First Alert to a better chance of widespread showers and storms. A cold front will continue to slowly move toward the coast before stalling out on Monday and Tuesday right along the Pee Dee. In return, high humidity pumps into the region with the best chance of rain we’ve seen since Elsa. Right now, rain chances are at 70% on Monday and 40% on Tuesday with majority of these showers and storms happening Monday afternoon - Tuesday morning. Regardless, there’s a lot of fine details to be worked out. Keep updated with that First Alert Weather App over the weekend for any changes.

