Conference Carolinas men’s and women’s soccer championships return to Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. – Conference Carolinas will return to the Florence Soccer Complex for the semifinals and finals of the 2021 Conference Carolinas Fall Men’s and Women’s Soccer Championships.

“We are excited to be able to return to Florence for our Fall Soccer Championships,” Commissioner Chris Colvin said. “Florence worked incredibly hard to make our 2021 Spring Championships a reality. It was obviously incredibly unique to host our Soccer Championships for the 2020-21 academic year in May of 2021, but we know that we will be able to build on the great work already in place from this past spring to make our Soccer Championships in their normal fall position for the 2021-22 academic year a huge success.”

The 2021 Conference Carolinas Fall Men’s and Women’s Soccer Championships will get underway with first round action at higher seeds on Wednesday, Nov. 3. The quarterfinals will be held at the higher seeds on Saturday, Nov. 6. The Florence Soccer Complex will then host the semifinals on Friday, Nov. 12 and the finals on Sunday, Nov. 14.

“The City of Florence Athletics/Sports Tourism is excited to partner with Conference Carolinas to have the 2021 Men and Women’s Soccer Championship back in Florence this November,” City of Florence Athletic Director Tim Wilson said. “The Championships bring an opportunity for the city to host a higher-level event at the Florence Soccer Complex and it will have a positive economic impact on the Florence community. We have developed a strong relationship with the conference and we look forward to continuing that relationship in the future.”

The 2021 Conference Carolinas Spring Men’s and Women’s Soccer Championships at the Florence Soccer Complex were held on Friday, April 30 and Sunday, May 2. Mount Olive won its second straight tournament in women’s soccer, while Belmont Abbey claimed the men’s title.

