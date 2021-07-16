Residents gather for community meeting over Highway 90 development

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Concerned citizens gathered at Tilly Swamp Baptist Church Thursday with one thing on their minds: development along Highway 90.

The topics ranged from flooding to public safety and traffic, and everywhere in between.

Elected officials were on hand to address everyone’s concerns in a town hall setting. While addressing the issues, county leaders gave a look into some projects that could impact Highway 90 in the not-too-distant future.

Addressing how many residential projects are approved for Highway 90, Horry County Planning Director David Jordan told the crowd, “There’s 864 multi-family approved and not built - 4,228 single-family.”

More than 5,000 new homes are in the pipeline for Highway 90, a two-lane road that residents are concerned can’t handle that kind of growth. Several are worried about the flooding caused by all of the construction.

“Every tree you take out of the ground, you just took the potential for some water absorption,” said one concerned resident to the panel.

For others, it’s the public safety available to keep up with the growing population in the area.

“The response time for the police department was about 40 minutes,” added another concerned Highway 90 resident.

A lot of the discussion surrounded widening Highway 90 to keep up with the traffic all the new homes bring in and to ease the flooding. However, that project has been estimated at around half a billion dollars.

Councilman Johnny Vaught’s approach is to tackle it one step at a time.

“Let’s fix the most critical stuff, let’s raise the road at Steritt Swamp, come down and do the same kind of thing at Tilly Swamp. Fix that spot at Steritt Swamp and Jones Big Swamp first.”

Councilman Bill Howard says any money left over from the Ride III project throughout the county will be going toward Highway 90.

As for public safety, many residents have called for a new, 24/7 fire station, and it looks like they’re going to get it.

“We are looking for a place to put a mega fire station that will be there 24 hours a day, seven days a week, fully manned with about five buggies to take care of this area,” said Councilman Danny Hardee.

Vaught says that station will be at the intersection of Highway 90 and Highway 22.

Horry County Fire Chief Joseph Tanner says it should be finished in about a year-and-a-half to two years.

With that being a few years away, and the funding for the Highway 90 widening nowhere to be found, many residents have called for a moratorium on rezoning for new high density developments.

“You got to get the infrastructure straightened out first,” said a concerned resident.

Highway 90 falls within Hardee’s zone, and he says a moratorium is a very real possibility until something happens with the Highway 90 widening.

“We have got to get it started, and yes, there is talk on putting a moratorium on rezonings until it is complete,” said Hardee.

The organizer says she plans to hold another gathering after Labor Day to check on the council’s follow-through.

