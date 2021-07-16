Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

CCU volleyball’s Nemeth nominated for NCAA Woman of the Year

Rising senior is a two-time All-American and Sun Belt Player of the Year
CCU rising senior Anett Nemeth.
CCU rising senior Anett Nemeth.(Coastal Carolina Athletics)
By Coastal Carolina Athletics
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. – Rising senior Anett Nemeth of the Coastal Carolina volleyball team has been nominated for the 2021 NCAA Woman of the Year award.

Established in 1991, the NCAA Woman of the Year award recognizes graduating female college athletes who have exhausted their eligibility and distinguished themselves in academics, athletics, service, and leadership throughout their collegiate careers.

A two-time American Volleyball Coaches Association All-American (AVCA) honorable mention and two-time AVCA All-Region selection in each of the last two years (2019 and 2020), Nemeth was also named to the 2020-21 CoSIDA Academic All-America Division I women’s volleyball third team.

A two-time VolleyballMag.com All-American, picking up third-team honors in 2020-21 and fourth-team recognition in 2019, the Pecel, Hungary native has become one of the most decorated Chanticleers in history. She is also a two-time Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year, two-time Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Year, and a three-time first-team All-Sun Belt selection.

Nemeth is the first Chanticleer volleyball student-athlete to earn CoSIDA Academic All-America honors since Jill Nyhof in 2009 and only the third Chanticleer all-time, joining both Jeanne Lambert (2000 – first team) and Nyhof (2009 – second team).

Nemeth led the 2020 Chanticleers to the Sun Belt Conference’s East Division championship and a second-place finish in the conference tournament. Unfortunately, her junior season ended in the Chants’ second match of the tournament due to an injury.

Nemeth led the Chanticleers to a final record of 18-1 in 2020, including a perfect regular season at 16-0 overall and in Sun Belt play. The 6-2 opposite side hitter led the Sun Belt in kills at 4.44 kills per set, was second in service aces at 0.38 per set, and fourth in hitting percentage at 33.4 percent.

The Sun Belt Conference East Division Champions finished the season nationally ranked at No. 14 and were in the AVCA Top 15 Coaches Poll in each of the final three weeks of the season, climbing as high as No. 12 on Nov. 18.

Nemeth graduated with her bachelor’s degree in business management in May 2021 and is working towards her MBA.

Conference offices will select up to two nominees each from their pool of member school nominees. All nominees who compete in a sport not sponsored by their school’s primary conference, as well as associate conference nominees and independent nominees, will be considered by a selection committee. Then, the Woman of the Year selection committee, made up of representatives from the NCAA membership, will choose the Top 30 honorees — 10 from each division.

From the Top 30, the Woman of the Year selection committee will determine the top three honorees in each division and announce nine finalists. The NCAA Committee on Women’s Athletics then will choose the 2020 NCAA Woman of the Year, who will be named this fall.

Copyright 2021 Coastal Carolina Athletics. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach police responded Thursday to reports of a barricaded person at the Yachtsman...
Suspect to face charges after barricading inside Myrtle Beach hotel room
The Washington County Sheriff's Office investigated a drowning near Bismarck on New Year's Day....
Man who drowned in Myrtle Beach identified as Ohio coach, teacher
A number of Horry County officers were serving a search warrant Thursday afternoon in Socastee.
Horry County criminal investigation members serving warrant in Socastee, officials say
Left to right: Sanadin Elrayes, Theodore Bye III, Charles Spillane
Federal grand jury indicts 3 Horry County men in child sex trafficking, exploitation case
Johnny Gardner
Documents: Horry County Council chairman admits to Ethics Act violations

Latest News

File photo
Horry County Schools proceeding with full-scale turf project at high schools
The 2021 Conference Carolinas Fall Men’s and Women’s Soccer Championships get underway on...
Conference Carolinas men’s and women’s soccer championships return to Florence
Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Taylor Moton (72) warms up prior to an NFL football game...
Report: Carolina Panthers sign star tackle Taylor Moton﻿ to 4-year, $72M extension
CCU soccer.
Coastal men’s soccer announces 2021 schedule