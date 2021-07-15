White House: Over 1.6 million families in Carolinas to receive child tax credit

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Those with children will want to check their bank account, as they may have gotten the new child tax credit.

Eligible families with kids under six will get $300 each month, while families with children aged 6 to 17 years old will receive $250.

It’s part of the massive COVID-19 relief package signed by President Joe Biden in March.

White House officials said over 570,000 families in South Carolina are getting a check this month, coming out to $241 million for the whole state to help 945,000 children “thrive.”

In North Carolina, over 1.1 million families will be receiving a check. That means $476 million is being put to help 1.8 million children thrive in the state, according to information from the White House.

The expanded child tax credit is currently only for 2021, according to the White House. Biden, however, believes it should be extended for years to come in an effort to tackle child poverty.

