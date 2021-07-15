Submit a Tip
Two rescued from sinking boat near Conway’s Pitts Landing

Crews were called for a sinking boat Thursday morning in the Conway area.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two people were rescued Thursday morning after their boat began sinking in the Conway area, first responders said.

According to information from Horry County Fire Rescue, the sinking boat was reported in the area of 7600 Hwy. 378 just after 7 a.m.

Teams made contact with two people in distress and brought them back to Pitts Landing, officials said.

No injuries were reported, according to the HCFR.

Crews with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources also assisted.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

