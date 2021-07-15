Submit a Tip
Two Conway restaurants among ‘Best of the Grand Strand’

By Halley Murrow
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Sister restaurants Bonfire- A Smokin’ Taqueria, and Rivertown Bistro in Downtown Conway are winners in WMBF News’ Best of the Grand Strand contest. They took home Best Barbeque and Best Fine Dining.

Locally owned and operated, both establishments have been staples in Downtown Conway for a number of years.

We loved catching up with owner, Darren Smith on what makes them both so special. Come along with us and learn how they came about, discover their unique menu options, and do a little taste testing.

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

