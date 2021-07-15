Submit a Tip
Thursday Jam: High Steppin’ Country

By Danyel Detomo
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Lakewood Camping Resort puts a show on every summer and that is High Steppin’ Country. This show has amazing talent and a lot of history! Country star Josh Turner got his start in music being a performer in this show.

High Steppin’ Country has five different genres of music, this year it’s 80s songs, iconic country, gospel, contemporary country and patriotic. The show starts at 8:30pm Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday nights at Lakewood Camping Resort. Campers staying at Lakewood get in free and the outside community can come see the show as well. The cost is 12 dollars for adults and 6 dollars for children.

The show is happening now until Labor Day. Call 843-447-7343 to get your tickets!

