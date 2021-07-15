Police: Barricaded person detained, fire contained at room on Ocean Blvd.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was detained after being barricaded in a room Thursday afternoon.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department said officers were on the scene at the Yachtsman Seaglass tower at around 3 p.m.

The person barricaded was believed to be alone in the room, and the area was secure.

According to MBPD officials, the building has been evacuated as of shortly after 5 p.m. and there was a fire in the barricaded person’s room.

Fire officials said the sprinkler system put the fire out quickly.

The person barricaded was then detained shortly after.

No other details were immediately available.

