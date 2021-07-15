Submit a Tip
One hurt after car crashes, overturns off Waccamaw Boulevard

One person was sent to the hospital after a vehicle crashed and overturned late Wednesday night near Myrtle Beach.
One person was sent to the hospital after a vehicle crashed and overturned late Wednesday night near Myrtle Beach.(Source: HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 5:03 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was sent to the hospital after a vehicle crashed and overturned late Wednesday night near Myrtle Beach.

The single-vehicle accident with partial ejection happened in the area of Waccamaw Boulevard and Ronald McNair Boulevard, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The call was dispatched at 10:50 p.m.

Officials say “extrication operations” were needed.

The extent of the person’s injuries was not immediately known.

The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

