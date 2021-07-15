Submit a Tip
New manager gears up for the grand opening of Amazing Grace Park

By Cameron Crowe
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MARION, S.C. (WMBF) - Workers are putting the finishing touches on Amazing Grace Park before its grand opening at the end of the month.

Stephanie Rizzo recently came on as the park’s manager after working closely with the project over the last year.

Rizzo said the park’s location just outside of Downtown Marion makes it a perfect place for people to unwind.

It’s filled with musical instruments that can be played as you go on a walk. It also has a one-of-a-kind climbing wall for children to enjoy.

“We have the first and only fox playground and so children are invited to come out and climb all over the fox at the grand opening ceremony,” Rizzo said.

The park is a memorial for former state senator, Rev. Clementa Pinckney.

Pinckney’s family still lives in Marion County and he was buried there after his death in the 2015 Mother Emmanuel shooting in Charleston.

“Having this park be a memorial for the late great reverend senator Clementa Pinckney is the foundation of what this park is. It’s a great way to memorialize everything he did not only for Marion but for the state overall,” Rizzo said.

A set of angel wings serves as a memorial for the shooting victims, with a bust recognizing Pinckney below them.

Another memorial sits at the park’s entrance.

“There’s a fountain at the front of the park that will have nine jets that come out to memorialize the Emmanuel Nine down in Charleston,” Rizzo said.

The park’s grand opening will take place on July 31.

Everyone is welcome to come and enjoy food, music, and more.

