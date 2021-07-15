Submit a Tip
N. Carolina GOP would ban K-12 promotion of views about race

The budget tax cuts would reduce the personal income tax rate to 3.99 percent over five years...
The budget tax cuts would reduce the personal income tax rate to 3.99 percent over five years and increases the zero-tax bracket to $25,500 for married filers.(WNCN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina Republicans are moving forward with a bill that defines what teachers can and can’t say about race and racism in classrooms.

State Senate leader Phil Berger says teachers would be prohibited from compelling students to personally adopt a list of 13 beliefs.

Republicans haven’t identified a single case of this happening, and Berger says teachers therefore have nothing to worry about.

But Democrats, education groups and racial justice advocates fear the measure will stifle conversations on race in schools and have a chilling effect on teachers.

They say so-called “critical race theory” is being misrepresented as a boogeyman for political purposes.

