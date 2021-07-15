MYR sees busiest June on record, up over 35% from 2019

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach International Airport says it saw its busiest June on record, a year removed from the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

MYR said Thursday it saw 451,750 total passengers throughout the month, a 35.2% increase from the same time in 2019.

The airport also said 230,333 people arrived on flights or deplanements in the month. That’s up from 170,059 at the same time in 2019.

This comes after MYR set similar records in May with nearly 327,000 total passengers.

Officials are continuing to remind passengers of heavy traffic as the summer months continue. Travelers are also encouraged to arrive at the airport up to three hours before their departure time.

Those arriving on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. should also expect larger crowds and traffic.

MYR also recommends arranging ground transportations, such as rental cars, prior to arriving at the airport.

