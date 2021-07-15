Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

MYR sees busiest June on record, up over 35% from 2019

Myrtle Beach International Airport (Source: WMBF News file photo)
Myrtle Beach International Airport (Source: WMBF News file photo)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach International Airport says it saw its busiest June on record, a year removed from the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

MYR said Thursday it saw 451,750 total passengers throughout the month, a 35.2% increase from the same time in 2019.

The airport also said 230,333 people arrived on flights or deplanements in the month. That’s up from 170,059 at the same time in 2019.

This comes after MYR set similar records in May with nearly 327,000 total passengers.

Officials are continuing to remind passengers of heavy traffic as the summer months continue. Travelers are also encouraged to arrive at the airport up to three hours before their departure time.

Those arriving on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. should also expect larger crowds and traffic.

MYR also recommends arranging ground transportations, such as rental cars, prior to arriving at the airport.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronnie Dean Maynor and Alisha Kay were taken into custody in Beaufort, S.C.
N.C. couple wanted for armed robbery arrested in Beaufort
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, Thursday,...
Sen. Lindsey Graham says he will ‘go to war’ for Chick-fil-A as some Notre Dame students disapprove of restaurant
Jerome Rainey
S.C. man beat woman to death after breaking into her bedroom window, police say
Myrtle Beach man accused of illegally renting out part of garage to J1 students
Michael Thurman Smith (L) and Kayla Nichole Gladden (R) face charges following this collision...
Report: Suspects ran from police before causing wreck on Highway 501

Latest News

.
Keeping You Safe: Protecting children from online predators
About 70% of people who call Crime Stoppers never collect their reward
Winners of North Carolina’s second COVID-19 vaccine lottery announced
Myrtle Beach police responded Thursday to reports of a barricaded person at the Yachtsman...
Myrtle Beach police responding to barricaded person on Ocean Blvd.
Endless humidity
FIRST ALERT: Sweltering humidity and a few storms at times