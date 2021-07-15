Submit a Tip
Man charged in deadly Hartsville shooting in June

Deonta Jackson
Deonta Jackson(Source: W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – Police have made an arrest in connection with a deadly shooting last month in Hartsville.

According to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, Deonta Jackson was served with an arrest warrant on July 14 and charged with murder and criminal conspiracy.

The shooting happened at the Refuel on West Bobo Newsom Highway on June 19.

According to arrest warrants, the suspect lured the victim to the area “by means of rival gang signs and taunting.”

“The defendant’s (Jackson) actions enabled co-defendant to unlawfully shoot and kill the victim,” the warrants state.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing and they cannot release any additional information at this time.

July 15, 2021, 6 a.m. newscast