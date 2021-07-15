Horry County criminal investigation members serving warrant in Socastee, officials say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Members of the Horry County Police Department’s criminal investigation division are a conducting a search warrant in the Socastee community, officials said.

According to information from the HCPD, the warrant is being served on Enterprise Road.

Spokesperson Mikala Moskov said it’s an ongoing investigation and there is no risk to the community.

Video taken by a WMBF News crew on the scene shows close to 10 HCPD vehicles at a home.

Stay with WMBF News for more information as it comes in.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.