Georgetown County eyes intersection improvements on Highway 17 Bypass

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - Georgetown County leaders are reviewing a plan to improve a series of intersections along Highway 17 Bypass.

The county held a public input session Wednesday afternoon at the Murrells Inlet Community Center so residents could take a look at the plans. County leaders also encouraged those who attended to ask questions and recommend changes.

“I have a vested interest in the Litchfield Country Club intersection because that’s where I live,” said Duane Draper, who went to the public input session.

Draper has to cross a divided highway if he wants to turn left on his way out for the day.

So when Georgetown County included upgrades to that intersection in its latest traffic study, he wanted to learn what he’d be in for.

“I’d be forced to turn right, go down, do a U-turn and go back north again, so that’s a completely different traffic flow,” he said.

Draper’s intersection is one of about 20 on the 20-mile stretch of the Highway 17 Bypass from Pawleys Island to Murrells Inlet the study identified as needing some upgrades.

In an effort to keep up with growth in the county, the projects range from some minor median and traffic light adjustments to installing wide-berth U-turn lanes and quadrant intersections.

“Safety is the number one point-getter,” said Mark Hoeweler, director of Grand Strand Area Transportation Study MPO. “That’s what we’re looking to do is improve safety. eliminate the risk of fatal and serious automobile accidents.”

After safety, the county also took congestion, cost-benefit and livability into account when looking at the various intersections.

Leaders then broke down the projects by when they could be completed, ranging from 2025 and going as far into the future as 2040.

“Lot of the near term are what you call the ‘low hanging fruit,’” said Hoeweler. “Low dollar, easily implementable types of projects.”

Draper’s interested to see if the Litchfield golf course project comes to fruition, and what it will mean for his commute every day.

“I don’t see it speeding up the rate of traffic, but safety is a good concern, and I’m glad they’re focused on that a little bit or a lot,” he said.

The county will take feedback from the input session, finalize the plan, and submit to fund the projects individually.

At that point, each project will be weighed against others in Horry and Georgetown counties to rank them based on how necessary they are.

Hoeweler says there’s a high chance many of the projects won’t come to fruition because funds are extremely competitive.

