Florence County deputy released from hospital after being injured in crash

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Florence County deputy who was hurt in a crash during a chase earlier this month is out of the hospital.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Dominique Ellerbe was released from the hospital Thursday. She was escorted by fellow deputies, according to a statement from the department.

The accident occurred on July 3, when Ellerbe was chasing a suspect on Highway 52 near Effingham. She initially pulled the suspect over for a moving violation, but the suspect then sped off. The chase then allegedly reached speeds of over 100 miles per hour along Highway 52.

At some point in the pursuit, officials said Ellerbe lost control of her vehicle, crossed a grass median and struck a tree. She was trapped in the car for nearly two hours before being extracted by Florence County EMS and the Howe Springs Fire Department.

Ellerbe was then airlifted to the hospital, where she spent nearly two weeks in intensive care. The department says she will require “significant rehabilitation” due to her injuries.

“All of our deputies know this a dangerous job,” said Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye. “And like Dominuqe, we accept that. She has such a fighting spirit, we know she can’t wait to get back to work. We’re praying for a full and speedy recovery.”

The suspect in the chase, 22-year-old, Ethan Gainey, was later arrested and charged with failure to stop for a blue light.

He was released from the Florence County Detention Center on bond Friday.

A fund has been set up to help Ellerbe through the nonprofit Serve & Connect. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office says all proceeds donated will go towards her recovery.

Click here for more information.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.