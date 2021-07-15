Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Florence County deputy released from hospital after being injured in crash

The Florence County Sheriff's Office says Deputy Dominque Ellerbe was involved in a crash on...
The Florence County Sheriff's Office says Deputy Dominque Ellerbe was involved in a crash on Highway 52 on July 3.(FCSO)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Florence County deputy who was hurt in a crash during a chase earlier this month is out of the hospital.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Dominique Ellerbe was released from the hospital Thursday. She was escorted by fellow deputies, according to a statement from the department.

The accident occurred on July 3, when Ellerbe was chasing a suspect on Highway 52 near Effingham. She initially pulled the suspect over for a moving violation, but the suspect then sped off. The chase then allegedly reached speeds of over 100 miles per hour along Highway 52.

At some point in the pursuit, officials said Ellerbe lost control of her vehicle, crossed a grass median and struck a tree. She was trapped in the car for nearly two hours before being extracted by Florence County EMS and the Howe Springs Fire Department.

Ellerbe was then airlifted to the hospital, where she spent nearly two weeks in intensive care. The department says she will require “significant rehabilitation” due to her injuries.

“All of our deputies know this a dangerous job,” said Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye. “And like Dominuqe, we accept that. She has such a fighting spirit, we know she can’t wait to get back to work. We’re praying for a full and speedy recovery.”

The suspect in the chase, 22-year-old, Ethan Gainey, was later arrested and charged with failure to stop for a blue light.

He was released from the Florence County Detention Center on bond Friday.

A fund has been set up to help Ellerbe through the nonprofit Serve & Connect. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office says all proceeds donated will go towards her recovery.

Click here for more information.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronnie Dean Maynor and Alisha Kay were taken into custody in Beaufort, S.C.
N.C. couple wanted for armed robbery arrested in Beaufort
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, Thursday,...
Sen. Lindsey Graham says he will ‘go to war’ for Chick-fil-A as some Notre Dame students disapprove of restaurant
Jerome Rainey
S.C. man beat woman to death after breaking into her bedroom window, police say
Myrtle Beach man accused of illegally renting out part of garage to J1 students
Michael Thurman Smith (L) and Kayla Nichole Gladden (R) face charges following this collision...
Report: Suspects ran from police before causing wreck on Highway 501

Latest News

.
Keeping You Safe: Protecting children from online predators
Myrtle Beach police responded Thursday to reports of a barricaded person at the Yachtsman...
Police: Barricaded person detained, fire contained at room on Ocean Blvd.
The bulldog statue stands at the Chestnut Street entrance of South Carolina State University.
S.C. State to forgive $9.8 million in student debt
VIDEO: Person barricaded in hotel room
VIDEO: Person barricaded in hotel room