FIRST ALERT: Steamy weekend ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - High humidity, seasonably hot temperatures and a few storms at times will remain in place through the weekend.

Tonight will be clear and warm with overnight temperatures only dropping into the middle 70s in most areas.

With high pressure parked over the Atlantic through the weekend, a non stop supply of warmth and humidity will be funneled into the Carolinas through next week. The result will be a seemingly never ending stretch of high humidity.

Hot and humid. (WMBF)

Saturday will see afternoon temperatures returning to the upper 80s along the beaches and into the lower 90s inland. The heat index will climb to 95 to 100 through the afternoon. Once again, a few pop up storms will develop through the afternoon with rain chances at only 20%.

Sunday will see more of the same with temperatures near 90 and the heat index near 100 through the afternoon and evening. The risk of a storm or two increases slightly on Sunday to 30%.

Hot and humid. (WMBF)

Humidity will increase a bit more early next week and as a weakening cold front approaches the area, a better chance of showers and storms returns on Monday and lasts into Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.