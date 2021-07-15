FIRST ALERT: Summer storm chances & humidity to close out the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The summer-time weather pattern will remain in place through the end of the week and into the weekend.

Copy and paste the forecast over the next several days. Not much changes with plenty of heat and humidity. (WMBF)

Every single day this week will be hot, the humidity will make it feel hotter and those scattered showers and storms will provide some rain for someone today. Copy that forecast and paste it through the weekend and you basically have the next several days.

Scattered showers and storms continue today at 30%. (WMBF)

In all seriousness, high pressure over the Atlantic just won’t let up. Unfortunately, until it does, our forecast is going to feel the same. Highs will climb into the upper 80s along the beaches to lower 90s inland today through the weekend. The sea breeze will help spark off an isolated shower or storm around the middle of the day along the beaches and then later in the day across the Pee Dee.

Each day features the same type of pattern, with just a little bit more coverage in showers and storms expected by the end of the weekend and into next week. Copy & paste or rinse & repeat. Whatever term you want to use, this trend continues into the weekend with plenty of humidity.

Humidity will make it feel like the upper 90s to triple digits for some to end the week. (WMBF)

At times over the next few days it will feel like the upper 90s to triple digits, especially on the beaches. Stay hydrated if you have those weekend plans. Saturday features a lower coverage in showers and storms than Sunday.

