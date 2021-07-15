FIRST ALERT: Fire destroys Jean’s Bridal, 2 other Mt. Pleasant businesses

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency crews have responded to a fire involving three Mount Pleasant businesses early Thursday morning.

It’s on the 700 block of Johnnie Dodds Boulevard between Shelmore Boulevard and Anna Knapp Boulevard.

Officials with the Mount Pleasant Fire Department said crews responded just before 12:40 a.m. to the incident where heavy fire was reported involving three buildings. They say they were coming from a fire that had responded to earlier in Molasses Creek.

According to Capt. Matt Tidwell, the businesses involved are Jean’s of Mount Pleasant whose roof collapsed, Tidal Loan Auto Money and the IHT Accounting Firm.

Jean’s Bridal has been in Mount Pleasant since 1974, the company’s website said.

Since they MPFD was coming from a fire in Molasses Creek, Tidwell says they asked North Charleston Fire Department, and Charleston Fire Department for back up.

One firefighter was checked out by EMS on scene and they say they cleared them to continue fighting the fire.

Mt. Pleasant fire, Mt. Pleasant police, Charleston County EMS, City of Charleston fire, Charleston County Rescue, and Dominion Energy are all on the scene.

Firefighters say they cleared the buildings but thankfully didn’t find anyone in any of the involved businesses. They were worried about the fire spreading to an apartment complex behind the businesses, so firefighters said they briefly evacuated that complex while they got the back of the building under control.

Tidwell says as soon as the fire is fully extinguished, fire marshals will inspect the site and begin their investigation into the cause.

#BREAKING: We’re working to learn details of a large fire in the 700 block of Johnnie Dodds Blvd. in Mount Pleasant. This is video from the scene from Owen Miller. Our @PaolaTArruda is on the ground trying to get info@Live5News #chsnews pic.twitter.com/zTKC7lzy3u — Logan Reigstad (@loganreigstad) July 15, 2021

Right now Mount pleasant crews are on scene of a fire on the 700 block of Johnnie Dodds Blvd. This is happening at the Jean’s Bridal shop building.



Multiple crews are on scene, roof of the building had collapsed. @Live5News pic.twitter.com/1PfHTH9ABq — Paola Tristan Arruda (@PaolaTArruda) July 15, 2021

Emergency crews are on the scene of a structure fire in Mount Pleasant early Thursday morning. It’s on the 700 block of Johnnie Dodds Boulevard. (Live 5 News)

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.