Darlington County deputies make arrest in 2019 double homicide

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest in a double homicide that happened more than two years ago.

Authorities arrested Frederick Woods on Thursday and charged him with murder in the shooting deaths of Matthew Jackson and Harry Jackson.

Warrants show that on Feb. 24, 2019, Woods shot the two victims in the chest at a home along Timmonsville Highway. Matthew Jackson died at the scene, while Harry Jackson succumbed to his injuries on March 31, 2019.

The U.S. Marshals Task Force helped the sheriff’s office track Woods down in Richland County and make the arrest.

Woods is currently being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.

This is the third homicide arrest that the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office has made this week.

