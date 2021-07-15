Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Chick-fil-A coming to Notre Dame campus after student, faculty opposition

Nearly 200 Notre Dame students and faculty members signed an open letter to the school’s Campus...
Nearly 200 Notre Dame students and faculty members signed an open letter to the school’s Campus Dining division opposing the proposed addition of Chick-fil-A to its dining services.(WNDU)
By WNDU staff and Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU/Gray News) - After opposition expressed by both students and faculty, the University of Notre Dame announced Thursday that a Chick-fil-A restaurant is coming to campus.

WNDU reported the opening is expected early next year.

Nearly 200 Notre Dame students and faculty members signed an open letter to the school’s Campus Dining division opposing the proposed addition to its dining services.

Sen. Lindsay Graham of South Carolina pledged to “go to war” for Chick-fil-A’s principles after he heard some students at the school wanted to keep the fast-food chain off of their campus

“Notre Dame has examined the concerns surrounding Chick-fil-A’s charitable giving, discussed them with company representatives, campus partners and students and believes that Chick-fil-A has responded to these issues in a satisfactory manner,” the university said in a statement.

“Our students have overwhelmingly expressed a desire to have a Chick-fil-A restaurant on campus, and we look forward to opening one early next year.”

Copyright 2021 WNDU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronnie Dean Maynor and Alisha Kay were taken into custody in Beaufort, S.C.
N.C. couple wanted for armed robbery arrested in Beaufort
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, Thursday,...
Sen. Lindsey Graham says he will ‘go to war’ for Chick-fil-A as some Notre Dame students disapprove of restaurant
Jerome Rainey
S.C. man beat woman to death after breaking into her bedroom window, police say
Myrtle Beach man accused of illegally renting out part of garage to J1 students
Michael Thurman Smith (L) and Kayla Nichole Gladden (R) face charges following this collision...
Report: Suspects ran from police before causing wreck on Highway 501

Latest News

.
Keeping You Safe: Protecting children from online predators
Vice President Kamala Harris welcomes German Chancellor Angela Merkel to the U.S. Naval...
LIVE: Pressing German-US issues as Merkel meets with Biden
Myrtle Beach police responded Thursday to reports of a barricaded person at the Yachtsman...
Police: Barricaded person detained, fire contained at room on Ocean Blvd.
The Florence County Sheriff's Office says Deputy Dominque Ellerbe was involved in a crash on...
Florence County deputy released from hospital after being injured in crash