Chadwell, Kelly & Likely to attend Sun Belt football media day

NEW ORLEANS – Coastal Carolina football student-athletes Silas Kelly and Isaiah Likely will join head coach Jamey Chadwell at the 2021 Sun Belt Media Day on July 22 at the Sheraton New Orleans Hotel in New Orleans, La.

Last season, Chadwell led the Chants to the program’s first-ever Sun Belt Conference title, an 11-1 overall mark, including an 8-0 Sun Belt Conference record, and the program’s first-ever FBS postseason bowl game.

The 2020 season marked Coastal Carolina’s first-ever undefeated regular season and the first time that the Chanticleers were ranked in either the Associated Press Top 25 Poll or the Amway Coaches Poll presented by USA Today Sports.

The Chanticleers posted two wins over FBS top 25 nationally-ranked opponents, the first two such victories in program history, four wins over top 50 opponents, and was ranked as high as No. 9 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll and No. 11 in the Amway Coaches Poll, both Sun Belt Conference records. The Chanticleers were also ranked as high as No. 12 in the College Football Playoff rankings, also a Sun Belt record.

For his efforts, Chadwell received several 2020 Coach of the Year honors. He was named the 2020 Walter Camp Coach of the Year, the 2020 Associated Press Coach of the Year, The Home Depot College Football Coach of the Year, the 2020 Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year, the Sporting News’ 2020 Coach of the Year, the 2020 CBS Sports/247Sports Coach of the Year, and the Paul “Bear” Bryant Group of 5 2020 Conference Coach of the Year. He was also the winner of the 2020 George Munger College Coach of the Year Award and was chosen by fans as The Premier Coach of College Football by Premier Players, Inc.

Chadwell was also named the 2020 Sun Belt Coach of the Year, the 2020 Werner Ladder AFCA FBS Region 2 Coach of the Year, and honored by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) with the 2020 Grant Teaff Coach of the Year Award.

He was also a finalist for both the Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Award and the Lombardi Honors 2020 Coach of the Year Award.

A 2021 first-team preseason all-conference pick by both Phil Steele and Athlon Sports, as well as a Lott IMPACT Trophy watch list member, Kelly returns to the Teal for his final season on the gridiron in 2021. The super senior linebacker has played in 36 games over his career at CCU, totaling 230 tackles, 16.0 tackles-for-loss, 7.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries, and one interception.

Named one of three national 2020 Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year Award winners last season, Kelly was also named to the 2020 Phil Steele Sun Belt Conference All-Conference second team and earned a spot on the 2020 All-Sun Belt second team.

In 2020, the Maryland native played in all 12 games on the season, starting 11 contests, and was the Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Week on Sept. 21 following the win over Campbell (Sept. 18). He led Coastal Carolina with 80 tackles and added 6.5 tackles-for-loss, 5.0 sacks, an interception, and a fumble recovery on the season. His 5.0 sacks were tied for eighth in the Sun Belt, while his 80 total stops were ninth in the conference on the year.

A two-time All-Sun Belt selection, garnering first-team honors in 2020 and third-team recognition in 2019, Likely will lineup for the Chants once again at tight end in 2021 after being named to the 2020 Pro Football Focus (PFF) All-America second team and earning a spot on the 2020 Phil Steele Sun Belt Conference All-Conference first team last season.

A 2021 Pro Football Focus (PFF) College Football Preseason All-America third-team selection and 2021 first-team preseason all-conference pick by both Phil Steele and Athlon Sports, Likely has played in 35 games, recording 74 receptions for 1,138 yards and 15 touchdowns over his three years at CCU.

In 2020, despite playing with an injured foot that required offseason surgery for most of the season, he played in 11 of the 12 games for the Chants on the season, totaling 30 catches for 601 yards and five touchdowns on the season. His 601 receiving yards were eighth in the Sun Belt overall but first among all Sun Belt tight ends, while his average yards per catch of 20.03 yards per reception was first in the Sun Belt and 10th nationally among all players. He caught at least one pass in 10 of the 11 games in which he played and recorded catches of 75, 72, and 57 yards on the season, all three of which were the longest pass plays on the season for CCU’s offense.

The event will be broadcast on ESPN+ with a morning session from 9 a.m. to noon CT and an afternoon session from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT.

