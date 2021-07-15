CDC: Drug overdose deaths hit all-time high in 2020; Grand Strand mother not surprised

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Drug overdose deaths reached an all-time high in 2020, according to information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The agency says the opioid epidemic fueled the dramatic rise in overdose deaths.

The CDC says 93,000 people died due to drug overdoses last year, a nearly 30% increase from 2019.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says their 2020 numbers aren’t final yet, but overall, suspected opioid overdoses reported by EMS were around 40-50% percent higher in South Carolina in 2020 than in 2019.

The news comes as no shock to Janice Wright-Collier, whose son was addicted to heroin.

“As a parent, you want to fix them, and you can’t,” she said.

She says her life was a living hell.

“It’s awful. Stealing, lying, taking your car and saying you’ll be back in 30 minutes and then being gone till three in the morning,” she said. “Just all the stuff they put you through.”

Experts in the world of drug addiction treatment say fentanyl played a huge role in last year’s deaths.

“We discovered when we did an analysis of some data that we got last year, about three-quarters of the deaths were fentanyl-involved, which means that the person will take a dose that the person will think is a certain strength and they really have no idea, and it kills them,” John Coffin with Shoreline Behavioral Health said.

While Wright-Collier went through years of torture due to her son’s addiction, she wants people to spread a positive message that anyone can get through any addiction.

In fact, Joe is doing just fine now, six years clean.

“Now we have the best relationship in the world,” Wright-Collier said. “He’s like my best buddy. He lives in Florida, which is fine. He can stay down there and nobody knows that he’s a former heroin addict, and he just bought a house like two weeks ago, so yeah. There is hope.”

