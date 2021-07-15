Brides-to-be back to square one after dresses destroyed in overnight fire in Mt. Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - As investigators search for what caused a massive blaze that destroyed three buildings overnight in Mount Pleasant, brides-to-be whose dresses were destroyed when a bridal shop went up in flames are left to begin their searches for the perfect dresses anew.

Firefighters responded to a fire just before 12:40 a.m. in the 700 block of Johnnie Dodds Boulevard between Shelmore and Anna Knapp Boulevards after a 911 caller reported flames coming through the roof of one of the buildings.

The fire heavily damaged Jean’s Bridal of Mount Pleasant, Tidal Loan Auto Money and the IHT Accounting firm. Mount Pleasant Fire Capt. Matt Tidwell said the roof of Jean’s Bridal collapsed in the fire.

“I knew growing up here in Mount Pleasant that Jean’s was the place that I wanted to do my dress shopping for my wedding,” Treasure White said.

She and her mom spent three hours on Wednesday searching for the perfect dress. Hours later, it was destroyed.

“I was originally very devastated, I was crying and everything because it was such a touching moment where me and my mom were able to select this dress so that we can create a memory,” White said after surveying the damage for herself.

Treasure White and her mom celebrate after finding a wedding dress for White at Jean’s Bridal in Mount Pleasant. Hours later, the dress was destroyed when Jean’s and two other buildings went up in flames (Treasure White)

Also gone was Destinee Wells’ dress, which she had dropped off at Jean’s for alterations.

“I felt really bad because these women were really sweet that I dealt with, and then my second thought was, ‘Well my dress is there,’” she said. “It was really expensive, and I had just dropped it off Friday so naturally my heart broke and the tears just started flowing.”

Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie said Jean’s Bridal told him hundreds of brides were affected, sending them searching for another dress.

Before firefighters had even left the scene, the community was already jumping into action. Multiple women on Facebook, seeing the tragedy, offered up their own dresses to brides in need.

“I live right behind Jean’s and was evacuated last night — watching it burn was horrific and heartbreaking,” Emily Williams said. “After finding out that no one was hurt, all I could think about was the brides who lost their dresses. After dealing with planning a wedding during COVID, and now losing your dress, I could not imagine how they were feeling. I just got married in June, so my dress is in great condition. I didn’t think twice about letting someone borrow it! I could not imagine what they are going through, the least I could do is help them out by lending a dress!”

Wells said three people had already offered her dress options by early Thursday afternoon. Two of those offers were free.

White, meanwhile, said friends and family were connecting her with other boutiques in the area.

Both White and Wells plan to get married later this year, so they’re not wasting time to find something else to wear for their big days, but that doesn’t necessarily dampen their loss.

“This is really hard to see,” White said.

As business owners take stock of what’s left from that fire, brides-to-be are also trying to figure out their next steps. Mayor Will Haynie said there could be hundreds of brides whose wedding plans are being affected by the fire.

We’re getting a better look at some of the damage left behind from a massive fire in Mount Pleasant overnight. At Jean’s Bridal, charred sewing machines sit out front and a couple tuxes still hang from a rack on the wall. @Live5News #chsnews



STORY: https://t.co/iWdIOVBBrO pic.twitter.com/9N2b8Et8ks — Logan Reigstad (@loganreigstad) July 15, 2021

From the rear, you can see charred structure, melted siding and shattered glass. The smell of fire still hangs in the air as investigators comb through the remains @Live5News #chsnews pic.twitter.com/vdI1xeqhA1 — Logan Reigstad (@loganreigstad) July 15, 2021

He also praised the work of firefighters from Mount Pleasant and neighboring areas whose quick response prevented the fire from spreading to additional neighboring businesses.

Crews remained on the scene Thursday afternoon working to assess the damage.

Emergency crews have responded to a fire involving three Mount Pleasant businesses early Thursday morning. (Owen Miller)

