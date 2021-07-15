1 injured, chemical spill reported after log truck crash in Nichols

NICHOLS, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a log truck overturned in Nichols on Thursday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said the crash happened in the area of Pickney Road and Little Drive.

Crews were called to the scene at 1:37 p.m.

A minor chemical spill was also reported at the scene.

The person injured was taken to the hospital. No details were provided on their condition.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is also on the scene.

