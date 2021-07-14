Vehicle break-ins, catalytic converter thefts on the rise along the Grand Strand, police say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Law enforcement officials in the Grand Strand are urging residents their guard up because summertime crime is back on the rise.

Officials say the majority of the cases involve a property many of use daily: a car.

July is National Vehicle Theft Prevention Month, and authorities are asking the public to take steps in making sure theft doesn’t happen to them.

“In the last few weeks, we’ve seen an uptick in thefts from motor vehicles,” said MCpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police department.

On Wednesday, MBPD took to social media to remind residents to lock their doors and to park in well-lit areas.

Vest says the department is receiving more calls about things being stolen from inside vehicles. In many cases, the car doors were unlocked.

He also said the department is seeing a big increase in cases involving catalytic converters being stolen.

“It’s a crime trend, crimes of opportunity,” Vest said.

Other agencies in the Grand Strand say they’re seeing similar trends.

“It can happen anytime, anywhere,” said Sgt. Steven Pearce, of the Conway Police Department.

Pearce said Conway police have seen their fair share of catalytic converter thefts, but also from items being stolen out of vehicles.

The agency is also reminding everyone to take steps to try and cut down on theft.

“Most of it could be prevented just by locking your doors and securing your vehicles,” Pearce said. “Because we rarely have someone breaking windows to get inside of a vehicle.”

In Myrtle Beach, Vest said the MBPD has received close to 75 confirmed reports for stolen catalytic converters so far this year.

“They’re taking those and selling for a profit,” Vest said. “Seeing suspicious people, protecting your valuables and locking your doors, that’s what we’re asking right now.”

