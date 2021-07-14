Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Vehicle break-ins, catalytic converter thefts on the rise along the Grand Strand, police say

By Jennifer Roberts
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Law enforcement officials in the Grand Strand are urging residents their guard up because summertime crime is back on the rise.

Officials say the majority of the cases involve a property many of use daily: a car.

July is National Vehicle Theft Prevention Month, and authorities are asking the public to take steps in making sure theft doesn’t happen to them.

“In the last few weeks, we’ve seen an uptick in thefts from motor vehicles,” said MCpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police department.

On Wednesday, MBPD took to social media to remind residents to lock their doors and to park in well-lit areas.

Vest says the department is receiving more calls about things being stolen from inside vehicles. In many cases, the car doors were unlocked.

He also said the department is seeing a big increase in cases involving catalytic converters being stolen.

“It’s a crime trend, crimes of opportunity,” Vest said.

Other agencies in the Grand Strand say they’re seeing similar trends.

“It can happen anytime, anywhere,” said Sgt. Steven Pearce, of the Conway Police Department.

Pearce said Conway police have seen their fair share of catalytic converter thefts, but also from items being stolen out of vehicles.

The agency is also reminding everyone to take steps to try and cut down on theft.

“Most of it could be prevented just by locking your doors and securing your vehicles,” Pearce said. “Because we rarely have someone breaking windows to get inside of a vehicle.”

In Myrtle Beach, Vest said the MBPD has received close to 75 confirmed reports for stolen catalytic converters so far this year.

“They’re taking those and selling for a profit,” Vest said. “Seeing suspicious people, protecting your valuables and locking your doors, that’s what we’re asking right now.”

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to U.S. News & World Report, Myrtle Beach is the No.1 fastest-growing places in the...
Myrtle Beach tops list of fastest-growing places in the United States
Sara Marie Dreischer
Police: 18-year-old demands pills, threatens violence during robbery at Surfside Beach CVS
Left to right: Justin Tyreck Evans and Dajour Wilson
Two arrested after high-speed chase near North Myrtle Beach, police say
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
Horry County Council unanimously votes in favor of implementing impact fees

Latest News

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, Thursday,...
Sen. Lindsey Graham says he will ‘go to war’ for Chick-fil-A as some Notre Dame students disapprove of restaurant
Simms Daniels wants mail.
Hartsville boy in hospital with congenital heart defect wants mail
Myrtle Beach man accused of illegally renting out part of garage to J1 students
Michael Thurman Smith (L) and Kayla Nichole Gladden (R) face charges following this collision...
Report: Suspects ran from police before causing wreck on Highway 501