Terms disclosed after settlement reached in lawsuit over dropped school plans in The Market Common

A lawsuit over the redevelopment over the former Myrtle Beach Air Force Base has been settled.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Settlement terms were disclosed Wednesday after local governments settled a lawsuit surrounding the former Myrtle Beach Air Force Base.

Filed in December 2018 by the Horry County School District and the county itself, the suit accused the city of Myrtle Beach and the Myrtle Beach Air Force Base Redevelopment Authority of misusing tax increment financing (TIF) intended for the redevelopment of the former Myrtle Beach Air Force Base.

The allegations also included the city failing to include construction and funding for a new school in the redevelopment plan. That area ultimately became The Market Common.

Horry County, Horry County Schools, the City of Myrtle Beach, and the Myrtle Beach Air Force Base Redevelopment Authority came to an agreement Tuesday to settle the pending litigation.

According to a joint statement, the parties have agreed to begin winding up the TIF District, targeting retirement of the existing bonded indebtedness and dissolution of the TIF District in the Fall 2028.

The parties also agreed to the completion of an additional 13 specified new projects within the TIF District at a cost of no more than $28.5 million, according to the statement.

In addition, the RDA reportedly agreed to declare an estimated annual surplus distribution of $6 million to be divided among Horry County, Horry County Schools, and the city of Myrtle Beach.

The pending lawsuit, including all claims and counterclaims, will be dismissed with prejudice due to the settlement agreement.

“We are pleased to reach common ground on the resolution of this lawsuit and will continue to work together to bring the successful redevelopment of the Myrtle Beach Air Force Base to a close in the near future.”

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

