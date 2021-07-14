South Carolina’s Kevin Harris to receive 2020 Blanchard-Rogers Trophy

GREENVILLE, SC- The South Carolina Football Hall of Fame is pleased to announce after an outstanding sophomore campaign, Kevin Harris has been named the recipient of the 2020 Blanchard Rogers Trophy presented by Hale’s Jewelers. In his first season as a starter, he led the SEC in rushing yards per game (113.8) and ran a total of 1,138 yards in just 10 games. He was the 11th Gamecock to record a 1,000-yard season and the first since Mike Davis. Kevin was selected First Team All-SEC by the Associated Press as well as Second team according to the league’s coaches and Phil Steele. Harris recorded five 100-yard games including a pair of 200-yard games and scored a school single game record with five touchdowns against Ole Miss. Kevin finished the season with a remarkable 16 total touchdowns against a 10-game SEC schedule. He joined George Rogers (3) and Marcus Lattimore (2) as the only Gamecocks with multiple 200-yard games in a career. Kevin Harris was the best running back in the state and in the SEC last year.

The Blanchard-Rogers Trophy presented by Hale’s Jewelers is awarded to South Carolina’s most outstanding collegiate player of the year (eligibility includes all college football players playing in SC as well as SC natives playing outside the state). The honor will be awarded by George Rogers at the SCFHOF’s annual Enshrinement Ceremony at the Hilton Greenville on July 22, 2021. Last July, former Clemson standout and the #1 overall pick to the Jaguars, Trevor Lawrence was honored with the Trophy named after 1945 Heisman winner Doc Blanchard and legendary Gamecock and 1980 Heisman Trophy winner George Rogers.

