Sen. Lindsey Graham says he will ‘go to war’ for Chick-fil-A as some Notre Dame students disapprove of restaurant

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, Thursday,...
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, Thursday, June 17, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool via AP)(EVELYN HOCKSTEIN | AP)
By Andrew Barnett
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTV) - South Carolina U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham says he will ‘go to war’ for Chick-fil-A’s principles after he heard that some Notre Dame students wanted to keep the fast-food chain away from their campus.

In a letter to the editor in the student-run NDSMC Observer, some Notre Dame students urged campus officials to “Keep Chick-Fil-A away”, raising several concerns.

The article starts by referencing a May 12 Instagram post by Notre Dame Campus Dining, which alluded to the university considering Chick-fil-A as an on-campus restaurant option.

The article in the student-run newspaper goes on to detail why it would be beneficial to look at other campus dining options outside of Chick-fil-A.

“While Chick-fil-A’s popularity on Notre Dame’s campus often goes unchallenged, we think it’s time to change that. We have serious ethical concerns regarding Chick-fil-A and believe that a variety of other restaurants would better fit Notre Dame’s mission and our student body’s needs,” the article read.

The article then links to a letter to Campus Dining, opposing Chick-fil-A and calling for student and faculty leaders to stop catering Chick-fil-A at campus events.

The concerns the students had included the restaurant’s issues with the LGBTQ+ community, participation in animal agriculture and lack of diversity in healthy food options.

Sen. Lindsey Graham responded to this in a Twitter thread Wednesday, expressing his disappointment in hearing that some students and faculty were against bringing Chick-fil-A on campus due to their disagreement with values held by the food chain’s founders.

“What a dangerous precedent to set,” the senator tweeted. “I want everyone in South Carolina and across America to know I have Chick fil-A’s back.”

Sen. Graham then doubled down with his next statement in support of the fast-food chain.

“I hope we don’t have to, but I will go to war for the principles Chick fil-A stands for. Great food. Great service. Great values. God bless Chick fil-A!” the tweet from Sen. Graham read.

This tweet grabbed a good amount of attention Wednesday as it trended highly on Twitter in the afternoon hours.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

