SC police find drugs disguised as candy, snacks geared toward kids

Police say the drugs were disguised as candy and treats geared toward children.
By WYFF Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENWOOD, S.C. (WYFF/WIS) - Greenwood police are sharing pictures from a recent drug arrest because the drugs were disguised as candy and treats geared toward children, according to Jonathan Link, with the Greenwood Police Department.

Link said an officer stopped a vehicle on July 1 on East Cambridge Avenue and later found the items pictures below as well as an ounce of cocaine, more than $1,000 and a gun.

Officers said the driver, 37-year-old Tawaski Ravon Ervin, was charged with several charges including trafficking cocaine, unlawful carrying of a pistol, third offense possession of MDMA, failure to stop for blue lights and sirens.

Copyright 2021 WYFF. All rights reserved.

