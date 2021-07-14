SC police find drugs disguised as candy, snacks geared toward kids

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WYFF/WIS) - Greenwood police are sharing pictures from a recent drug arrest because the drugs were disguised as candy and treats geared toward children, according to Jonathan Link, with the Greenwood Police Department.

Photos from a recent drug arrest in SC. (Greenwood Police)

Link said an officer stopped a vehicle on July 1 on East Cambridge Avenue and later found the items pictures below as well as an ounce of cocaine, more than $1,000 and a gun.

Officers said the driver, 37-year-old Tawaski Ravon Ervin, was charged with several charges including trafficking cocaine, unlawful carrying of a pistol, third offense possession of MDMA, failure to stop for blue lights and sirens.

Copyright 2021 WYFF. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.