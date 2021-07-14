Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

S.C. man beat woman to death after breaking into her bedroom window, police say

Jerome Rainey
Jerome Rainey(Source: Gaffney Police Department)
By WYFF News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 6:03 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WYFF) - A Gaffney man is accused of beating a woman to death after breaking into her bedroom window, according to Gaffney police.

Police said they were called to a home Thursday on Camellia Circle about a break-in.

They said Jerome Rainey forced his way into a bedroom and assaulted 67-year-old Ruby Sizemore Brown.

Brown died on her way to the hospital, police said.

Police said Rainey and Brown knew each other and Rainey was on trespass notice.

Rainey was later arrested and charged with murder, a police report said.

Copyright 2021 WYFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to U.S. News & World Report, Myrtle Beach is the No.1 fastest-growing places in the...
Myrtle Beach tops list of fastest-growing places in the United States
Sara Marie Dreischer
Police: 18-year-old demands pills, threatens violence during robbery at Surfside Beach CVS
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
Left to right: Justin Tyreck Evans and Dajour Wilson
Two arrested after high-speed chase near North Myrtle Beach, police say
Crews responded to a vehicle in a pond along White Tree Lane in the Myrtle Beach area.
Troopers investigate after vehicle goes into pond in Myrtle Beach area

Latest News

Today will reach the mid-upper 90s again when it comes to the heat index.
FIRST ALERT: Increasing temperatures, rain chances remain in forecast
Nanakuli family loses three to COVID-19 while two are sickened.
Hawaii family mourns loss of 3 members after COVID quickly spreads through household
.
Horry County Council unanimously votes in favor of implementing impact fees
Sadie, a 14-week-old bloodhound, is the North Carolina Department of Public Safety's newest...
North Carolina Department of Public Safety welcomes newest furry officer to the force