S.C. lawmaker provides information on what’s behind P.O. box delay at Longs post office

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Residents in Longs may soon be able to go to the post office to pick up their mail instead of traveling to North Myrtle Beach.

WMBF News has been looking into why P.O. boxes have not been installed at the Longs post office after a two-alarm fire heavily damaged the building in June. The fire caused the United States Postal Service to suspend operations at the site and asked customers to go to the North Myrtle Beach location at 621 6th Avenue South instead, in order to pick up their mail.

The USPS said P.O. boxes and a mobile unit would be set up at the site days after the fire, but a viewer told WMBF News that was not the case.

WMBF News reached out to S.C. State Rep. William Bailey who explained that the land that the post office sits on was leased land and not owned by the post office.

Bailey said that the county needed approval to use the mobile unit on the land. So, the county had to wait for approval from the landowner and an inspection on a utility pole also had to be done as well.

The state representative said that Horry Electric completed its work on the utility pole on Wednesday, and now leaders are just waiting for the USPS to get the mobile unit staffed and up and running.

Meanwhile, the cause of the fire remains under investigation. The ATF said it is working to gather more information on the investigation and will pass that along to WMBF News soon.

