Report: Suspects ran from police before causing wreck on Highway 501

Michael Thurman Smith (L) and Kayla Nichole Gladden (R) face charges following this collision...
Michael Thurman Smith (L) and Kayla Nichole Gladden (R) face charges following this collision that resulted in 6 people injured. (Source: HCFR / J. Reuben Long Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A pair of suspects running from police caused a wreck that left six people hurt last month, according to documents obtained by WMBF News.

South Carolina Highway Patrol says the incident happened on June 16, when a vehicle going northbound on Highway 501 ran a red light on Waccamaw Pines Drive. It collided with two other vehicles as a result.

Records from the Horry County Police Department show an officer was in pursuit of the vehicle just moments before the collision took place.

An incident report states a man and woman sped off in the vehicle after an officer responding to a trespassing call attempted to speak with them.

The pursuit reached speeds of 80 miles per hour multiple times before making its way to Highway 501.

County records state the chase was then called off due to heavy traffic, just moments before the collision occurred.

The suspects, Michael Truman Smith and Kayla Nichole Gladden, were booked days later into J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Smith is charged with failure to stop for blue light, driving under suspension and receiving stolen goods while Gladden is also charged with receiving stolen goods.

Online records show both are still being held on bond at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

