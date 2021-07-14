Overturned tractor slowing traffic in Green Sea Road area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An overturned tractor is causing delays in the Green Sea area Wednesday afternoon.

According to information from Horry County Fire Rescue, the tractor overturned in the area of Green Sea Road near Valley Forge Road after the trailer carrying it detached from the truck transporting it.

No injuries were reported, first responders said. Crews were dispatched around 3:18 p.m.

Towing crews are en route to help retrieve the tractor.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.