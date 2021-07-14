Submit a Tip
Overturned tractor slowing traffic in Green Sea Road area

A tractor overturned in the area of Green Sea Road Wednesday afternoon.
A tractor overturned in the area of Green Sea Road Wednesday afternoon.(Source: Horry County Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An overturned tractor is causing delays in the Green Sea area Wednesday afternoon.

According to information from Horry County Fire Rescue, the tractor overturned in the area of Green Sea Road near Valley Forge Road after the trailer carrying it detached from the truck transporting it.

No injuries were reported, first responders said. Crews were dispatched around 3:18 p.m.

Towing crews are en route to help retrieve the tractor.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

