Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

North Carolina Department of Public Safety welcomes newest furry officer to the force

Sadie, a 14-week-old bloodhound, is the North Carolina Department of Public Safety's newest...
Sadie, a 14-week-old bloodhound, is the North Carolina Department of Public Safety's newest officer.(Source: NCDPS)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROY, N.C. (WMBF) – A new four-legged officer will be on patrol in North Carolina soon.

The state’s Department of Public Safety welcomed the Southern Correctional Institution’s newest officer, Sadie.

The 14-week-old bloodhound will be trained by K-9 officers to be used during tracking and search and rescue operations.

Sadie was donated to the Department of Public Safety by the Northfolk Bloodhounds of Abingdon, Virginia.

She was named through an employee vote.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sara Marie Dreischer
Police: 18-year-old demands pills, threatens violence during robbery at Surfside Beach CVS
According to U.S. News & World Report, Myrtle Beach is the No.1 fastest-growing places in the...
Myrtle Beach tops list of fastest-growing places in the United States
Crews responded to a vehicle in a pond along White Tree Lane in the Myrtle Beach area.
Troopers investigate after vehicle goes into pond in Myrtle Beach area
SCDNR: Missing swimmer jumped into Pee Dee River to save child
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign

Latest News

Whittemore Park Middle School
HCS secures land to rebuild Whittemore Park Middle School
Horry County Council unanimously votes in favor of implementing impact fees
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to the wreck with entrapment around 6:30 p.m. at...
Three people hurt in crash involving motorcycle along Highway 501, HCFR says
Sweeping changes to Horry County’s flood prevention standards passes final vote