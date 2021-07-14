N.C. couple wanted for armed robbery arrested in Beaufort

FAIRMONT, N.C. (WMBF) – A couple wanted by authorities in Robeson County for armed robbery have been arrested.

The Fairmont Police Department said Wednesday Ronnie Dean Maynor and Alisha Kay were taken into custody in Beaufort, S.C.

Maynor is accused of entering the L&M convenience store on Lakeview Road in Fairmont and firing a gun into the ceiling. Police said he then demanded money from the cashier and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

According to authorities, Maynor then entered a vehicle with his girlfriend, Alisha Kay Hunt, and both left the scene.

Maynor and Hunt were both wanted by Fairmont police for robbery with a dangerous weapon and second-degree kidnapping, along with other various charges.

The suspects are currently in the custody of the Beaufort Police Department where they are facing additional charges, including grand larceny and two additional counts of armed robbery.

Police said once the charges in Beaufort are addressed, the couple will be transported back to North Carolina to be served with warrants for their pending charges in Fairmont.

