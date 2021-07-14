Submit a Tip
Myrtle Beach man accused of illegally renting out part of garage to J1 students

((Source: KAUZ))
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police said one man took advantage of three international students looking to work in the Grand Strand and illegally rented out housing to them.

Officers were called to the home on Wednesday in the 800 block of 66th Avenue North of Kings Highway, after receiving information about a rental apartment in a garage.

Investigators discovered that 54-year-old Romeo Qendro was renting housing to three J1 students in an apartment that he had built in his garage.

They said the apartment in the garage had limited air conditioning and was not acceptable by established standards.

“J1 students come to Myrtle Beach to experience the best our community can offer and unfortunately, some don’t have the experience they expect when they get here,” said Chief Amy Prock. “I want our visiting students and residents to know that we will not tolerate the exploitation of our guests.”

Qendro also did not have the proper permits or licenses to run the business in his home.

Police charged him with operating without a business license and the Myrtle Beach Code Enforcement and Myrtle Beach Fire Marshal issued citations to Qendro.

The three students have since been relocated to new housing.

If you believe other students are being taken advantage of, you’re asked to report it to the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

