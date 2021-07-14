Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Moon wobble in next decade expected to boost high-tide flooding in US

A "dramatic" surge in high-tide flooding is expected to hit U.S. coastal communities in the...
A "dramatic" surge in high-tide flooding is expected to hit U.S. coastal communities in the next decade, according to a new study by NASA.(Source: NASA/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A “dramatic” surge in high-tide flooding is expected to hit U.S. coastal communities in the next decade, according to a new study by NASA.

The study, published in the journal Nature Climate Change, said the rapid increase will start in the mid-2030s, when the moon cycle will increase rising sea levels caused by the climate crisis.

Northern coastlines like Alaska won’t be spared. They also will see an increase, but just a little later.

High-tide floods involve less water than storm surges from a hurricane, but scientists said they are still dangerous.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported over 600 high-tide flooding events in 2019.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to U.S. News & World Report, Myrtle Beach is the No.1 fastest-growing places in the...
Myrtle Beach tops list of fastest-growing places in the United States
Sara Marie Dreischer
Police: 18-year-old demands pills, threatens violence during robbery at Surfside Beach CVS
Left to right: Justin Tyreck Evans and Dajour Wilson
Two arrested after high-speed chase near North Myrtle Beach, police say
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
Horry County Council unanimously votes in favor of implementing impact fees

Latest News

COVID-19 graphic
DHEC: S.C. records over 200 new COVID-19 cases, percent-positive at 8%
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in...
Biden meets Democrats at Capitol to firm up support for spending
Deputies: Loaded gun found on 12-year-old student at a Union Co. middle school
Suspended police officer charged with murder in stepson’s death
New data analysis by researchers at Georgetown University identifies 30 clusters across the...
Summer setback: COVID deaths and cases rising again globally
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina records nearly 1,000 newly-reported coronavirus cases, highest in two months