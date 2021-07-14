Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Man charged in deadly 2020 shooting in Darlington County

Ronnie James McDougal Jr.
Ronnie James McDougal Jr.(Source: W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An arrest has been made in connection with a deadly 2020 shooting in Darlington County.

According to information from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, Ronnie James McDougal Jr. was served with an arrest warrant Wednesday and charged with murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and criminal conspiracy.

Arrest warrants state McDougal shot victim Brian Jackson multiple times in the 3100 block of Silverpine Lane in Darlington on July 31, 2020.

McDougal was paid by another person to commit the “heinous crime,” according to the warrants.

Darlington County authorities said the investigation is ongoing.

Back in May, McDougal was charged with murder following a deadly Feb. 27 shooting near the Hartsville Regional Airport.

Authorities said a passenger on a plane that was reportedly transporting hemp was shot and killed. The victim was identified as Christopher Benton McLeod of Carthage, N.C.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to U.S. News & World Report, Myrtle Beach is the No.1 fastest-growing places in the...
Myrtle Beach tops list of fastest-growing places in the United States
Sara Marie Dreischer
Police: 18-year-old demands pills, threatens violence during robbery at Surfside Beach CVS
Left to right: Justin Tyreck Evans and Dajour Wilson
Two arrested after high-speed chase near North Myrtle Beach, police say
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
Horry County Council unanimously votes in favor of implementing impact fees

Latest News

Ronnie Dean Maynor and Alisha Kay were taken into custody in Beaufort, S.C.
N.C. couple wanted for armed robbery arrested in Beaufort
Hartsville police are warning of a text messaging scam that appears to come from Wells Fargo.
Hartsville police warn ‘scary text’ appearing to come from a bank is a scam
Jerome Rainey
S.C. man beat woman to death after breaking into her bedroom window, police say
Left to right: Justin Tyreck Evans and Dajour Wilson
Two arrested after high-speed chase near North Myrtle Beach, police say