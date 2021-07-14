Man charged in deadly 2020 shooting in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An arrest has been made in connection with a deadly 2020 shooting in Darlington County.

According to information from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, Ronnie James McDougal Jr. was served with an arrest warrant Wednesday and charged with murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and criminal conspiracy.

Arrest warrants state McDougal shot victim Brian Jackson multiple times in the 3100 block of Silverpine Lane in Darlington on July 31, 2020.

McDougal was paid by another person to commit the “heinous crime,” according to the warrants.

Darlington County authorities said the investigation is ongoing.

Back in May, McDougal was charged with murder following a deadly Feb. 27 shooting near the Hartsville Regional Airport.

Authorities said a passenger on a plane that was reportedly transporting hemp was shot and killed. The victim was identified as Christopher Benton McLeod of Carthage, N.C.

