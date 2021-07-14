Horry County Council unanimously votes in favor of implementing impact fees

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – After years of studies, discussions and votes, impact fees will finally be implemented in Horry County.

Horry County Council unanimously passed the third and final reading on an impact fee ordinance, but with some amendments to what the money can be spent on.

The impact fees will be levied on both new residential and retail construction. A developer will pay the one-time impact fee, but then it will likely be passed down to the homeowner or business owner.

The fees are calculated and classified for particular service areas of infrastructure: transportation, public safety, parks and recreation, solid waste and stormwater.

Horry County Council voted to amend the ordinance so that impact fees would pay for police, fire, EMS, the Emergency Operations Center, solid waste and parks for now. Councilmembers said they can add additional impact fees in the future if its needed.

The projected income on impact fees for 10 years is about $55 million, according to a presentation by Assistant Administrator Barry Spivey.

But the money can only be spent on capital improvements. For example, it can fund a police station, but the money can’t go toward paying for more police officers.

Some had asked for the impact fees to be spent on transportation and help with roads in the area. But councilmembers said that there are other pools of money that the county can use to tackle roads. Stormwater was also excluded from the impact fee ordinance due to the fact there is already a stormwater fee in place.

The impact fees will go into effect in 90 days.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.