Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Horry County Council unanimously votes in favor of implementing impact fees

(WBRC)
By Zach Wilcox and Kristin Nelson
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – After years of studies, discussions and votes, impact fees will finally be implemented in Horry County.

Horry County Council unanimously passed the third and final reading on an impact fee ordinance, but with some amendments to what the money can be spent on.

The impact fees will be levied on both new residential and retail construction. A developer will pay the one-time impact fee, but then it will likely be passed down to the homeowner or business owner.

The fees are calculated and classified for particular service areas of infrastructure: transportation, public safety, parks and recreation, solid waste and stormwater.

Horry County Council voted to amend the ordinance so that impact fees would pay for police, fire, EMS, the Emergency Operations Center, solid waste and parks for now. Councilmembers said they can add additional impact fees in the future if its needed.

The projected income on impact fees for 10 years is about $55 million, according to a presentation by Assistant Administrator Barry Spivey.

But the money can only be spent on capital improvements. For example, it can fund a police station, but the money can’t go toward paying for more police officers.

Some had asked for the impact fees to be spent on transportation and help with roads in the area. But councilmembers said that there are other pools of money that the county can use to tackle roads. Stormwater was also excluded from the impact fee ordinance due to the fact there is already a stormwater fee in place.

The impact fees will go into effect in 90 days.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sara Marie Dreischer
Police: 18-year-old demands pills, threatens violence during robbery at Surfside Beach CVS
According to U.S. News & World Report, Myrtle Beach is the No.1 fastest-growing places in the...
Myrtle Beach tops list of fastest-growing places in the United States
Crews responded to a vehicle in a pond along White Tree Lane in the Myrtle Beach area.
Troopers investigate after vehicle goes into pond in Myrtle Beach area
SCDNR: Missing swimmer jumped into Pee Dee River to save child
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign

Latest News

Whittemore Park Middle School
HCS secures land to rebuild Whittemore Park Middle School
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to the wreck with entrapment around 6:30 p.m. at...
Three people hurt in crash involving motorcycle along Highway 501, HCFR says
Sweeping changes to Horry County’s flood prevention standards passes final vote
Rosewood residents are hoping to never see scenes like this again.
‘It’s kind of effortless’: Rosewood residents begin flood buyout process with in-person enrollment sessions