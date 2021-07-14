HCS secures land to rebuild Whittemore Park Middle School

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Schools said it’s moving forward with a nearly $58 million project to rebuild one of its oldest middle schools.

Whittemore Park Middle School has been a staple in the Conway community for decades. However, in three years, the district said the school will reopen its doors at another location, a few miles away.

Leaders with Horry County Schools leaders announced they’ve secured 32 acres of land along El Bethel Road in Conway. The district said that property is where they will build the new Whittemore Park Middle School.

The spokesperson for Horry County Schools, Lisa Bourcier, said this project is long overdue for staff members and hundreds of students. She’s excited to see dirt moving very soon.

“Part of that school was built in the 50s so it’s a much-needed project,” Bourcier said. “We are moving forward with the bids for the architect and the contractors; we will start the process of doing that and getting designs plans.”

Bill Meyer and his wife have one child who previously attended Whittemore Park. He has another child who will be enrolled in the school this upcoming year.

Meyer said although his kid may not be enrolled once the new school is built, he’s happy to know other students will experience a new campus.

“Everything’s going to take time,” Meyer said. “I think personally moving it over to El Bethel Road is a much better place.”

Although some parents are in favor of the replacement, one mother said right now she’s a bit unsure about it, stating she hopes the rebuilding of a new school won’t result in the former one being torn down.

Bourcier said as of now, the district has not made a decision about what to with the former campus, once the new school is built.

The district expects the new school location to open its doors in August 2024.

School leaders also presented information about their short-term capital projects, which are tentatively scheduled to take place over the next five years.

