Hartsville police warn ‘scary text’ appearing to come from a bank is a scam

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – Police are warning residents about a text messaging scam that appears to come from a bank.

A post on the Hartsville Police Department’s Facebook page shows a screengrab of a text message that looks to be from Wells Fargo bank. The message says “Debit LOCKED” and lists a phone number.

“This is usually just a text message scam,” Hartsville police stated in the post. “If a bank really suspects fraud, they’ll call you!”

Authorities said if a person calls the number, the scammer will ask them to confirm their account information.

“Once you give it up, they can steal from you,” according to Hartsville officers.

They added that if a person gets a “scary text like this and you’re worried,” call the number on the back of their debit card and ask if anything is wrong with the account.

Hartsville police ended the post by saying the person who received the text doesn’t even have a Wells Fargo account.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.