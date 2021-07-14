First Alert: Saharan dust continues to keep the tropics quiet

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Dust and wind shear continue to keep the tropics quiet this week.

We’re enjoying the Saharan dust rolling off the coast of Africa for now. While the break is nice, we are keeping an eye on some signs of things turning more active later this month, into early August.

Saharan Dust continues to keep the tropics tame for now. (WMBF)

High levels of Saharan dust will continue through this week as plumes of dusts roll off the coast of Africa. Some areas in the southeast United States have seen some small areas of dust make their way over from the coast of Africa, providing for beautiful sunrises and sunsets.

In the large scheme on things, our chance of tropical development remains low with only one very low chance of development racing away from the United States and up toward the northeast.

One very small chance of development continues where the dust isn't. (WMBF)

Models continue to indicate the Saharan dust will have a grip on the tropics for the next several days, but we are starting to see models like the idea of more clusters of storms and tropical waves become a little bit more common as we end July and head into August.

For now, enjoy the nice break through this week. We only have 140 days until the end of hurricane season. Expect more waves and disturbances in the tropics to form as we head toward the peak of hurricane season.

Here's the outline of hurricane season. (WMBF)

