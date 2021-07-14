FIRST ALERT: Increasing temperatures, rain chances remain in forecast

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Heat and humidity continues through the work week with the daily chances for showers and storms.

Today will reach the mid-upper 90s again when it comes to the heat index. (WMBF)

Not much changes in the way of today’s forecast. The heat index will reach the mid-upper 90s again today with the chance of an isolated shower or storm. Coverage in our rain chances will be lower than the previous two days. Regardless someone will pick up on an isolated shower.

Look for scattered showers and storms to continue with plenty of heat and humidity to end the week. (WMBF)

Plenty of humidity continues into Thursday and Friday with scattered showers and storms ramping back up to 30% for each day. We have enough humidity in place where some locations will feel like the upper 90s to triple digits when it comes to the heat index on Thursday and Friday.

The best rain chance through the weekend will come on Sunday where widespread showers and storms are expected for the afternoon. (WMBF)

For the weekend, Saturday is looking best for outdoor plans. Rain chances really ramp up Sunday with widespread afternoon showers and storms expected. This trend looks to carry over into next week with rain chances ramping up and turning likely for some days.

