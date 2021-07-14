Dare Danyel: Science Experiment with Camp Yellow Scope

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Camp Yellow Scope is a great way to learn science from home this summer!

The virtual camp was founded by moms that are also scientists. Many of the items needed to do the experiments will already be in your homes.

The Scientist taught Danyel how to make Elephant Toothpaste! Come along with us to learn how your kids can get involved in this free virtual science camp.

