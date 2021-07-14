Cause of house fire in Longs under investigation

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews responded to a house fire Wednesday morning in Longs.

Horry County Fire Rescue said first responders were called at 8:20 a.m. to reports of a working fire on Watercliff Drive.

A photo from the scene shows a portion of the home’s roof damaged by fire.

According to officials, no one was hurt in the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No additional details were immediately available.

