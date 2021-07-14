Cause of house fire in Longs under investigation

Submit a Tip
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews responded to a house fire Wednesday morning in Longs.

Horry County Fire Rescue said first responders were called at 8:20 a.m. to reports of a working fire on Watercliff Drive.

A photo from the scene shows a portion of the home’s roof damaged by fire.

According to officials, no one was hurt in the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No additional details were immediately available.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

